Mizoram CM Proposes Creation of Mizo Territorial Force

In a significant development, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has formally requested the establishment of a 'Mizo territorial force' from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The proposal was made during a recent meeting, with the Chief Minister stressing that the force should comprise only Mizo youths to reinforce regional representation.

In response, Singh communicated that he would elevate the proposal for consideration to the Centre's Cabinet Committee on Security, according to an official statement.

