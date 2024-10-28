Left Menu

Sewer Gas Leak Tragedy in Delhi: NGT Demands Answers

The National Green Tribunal has requested responses from Delhi authorities regarding a man's death from a sewer gas explosion in April 2023. The man’s wife alleges the explosion was due to accumulated gas igniting when he turned on a plug. Further hearings will proceed in February.

Updated: 28-10-2024 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has requested a response from Delhi authorities, including the Delhi government and the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), regarding an alleged death caused by a sewer gas leak.

The NGT reviewed a plea filed by the deceased's wife, claiming her husband perished in a gas explosion in the Uttam Nagar area in April 2023. The explosion allegedly occurred after he unknowingly ignited a buildup of sewer gas when switching on a plug.

The gas was identified as hydrogen sulphide, a hazardous substance. The tribunal has issued notices to involved parties and scheduled further proceedings for February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

