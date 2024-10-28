Intensified Israeli Military Operations Leave North Gaza on Edge
Israeli forces continue their advance into North Gaza, trapping 100,000 civilians amid claims of targeting Hamas strongholds. Operations extend to Lebanon against Hezbollah. Efforts for a ceasefire, mediated by international actors, remain inconclusive. The death toll from ongoing conflicts keeps rising, escalating regional tensions.
Israeli tanks penetrated deeper into two northern Gaza towns on Monday, entrapping around 100,000 civilians, according to the Palestinian emergency service. The military describes the operation as targeting regrouping Hamas militants but faces denials of militant presence at targeted hospitals.
Amidst the intensified military actions, international negotiations led by the U.S., Egypt, and Qatar for a ceasefire have resumed. Egypt's proposal of a preliminary truce remains unacknowledged publicly by either Israel or Hamas, as both sides maintain stringent preconditions.
Elsewhere, Israeli military strikes extend to southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah-linked sites, exacerbating a broader Middle East conflict with potential impacts on global oil supplies. Internally displaced Palestinians in North Gaza struggle to survive as humanitarian aid remains scarce.
(With inputs from agencies.)
