Netanyahu Eyes Expanded Arab Peace Partnerships Post-Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed intentions to pursue peace agreements with additional Arab nations after conflicts with Iranian proxies Hamas and Hezbollah subside. He aims to advance the progress initiated by the Abraham Accords, fostering a stable and secure Middle East amidst regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:53 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his aspirations to broaden peace agreements with more Arab countries once the ongoing conflicts with Iranian-backed groups Hamas and Hezbollah are resolved.

Addressing the parliament, Netanyahu emphasized his commitment to extend the historic Abraham Accords, which he led years ago, to forge peace with additional Arab nations.

He noted that these countries, as well as others, recognize the severity of Israel's defensive measures against the 'Iranian axis of evil,' sharing a mutual desire for a stable and prosperous Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

