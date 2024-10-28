Political Tensions Reach Boiling Point in Bolivia

The Bolivian special anti-drug trafficking force engaged in an operation on Sunday, during which vehicles linked to Evo Morales opened fire on them, according to the nation's interior minister. Authorities have denied claims of a targeted attack against the former president.

Evo Morales alleged that this was an assassination attempt by the government after bullets hit his vehicle early Sunday morning, amidst escalating political discord in Bolivia.

This incident marks a significant rise in tensions between Morales and his former ally, President Luis Arce, who leads the country amid mounting unrest in the Andean nation.

