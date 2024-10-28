Left Menu

Political Tensions Reach Boiling Point in Bolivia

A special anti-drug trafficking operation in Bolivia faced unexpected gunfire involving vehicles transporting former President Evo Morales. This incident has escalated political tensions between Morales and current President Luis Arce as Morales accuses the government of an assassination attempt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:19 IST
Political Tensions Reach Boiling Point in Bolivia
operation

The Bolivian special anti-drug trafficking force engaged in an operation on Sunday, during which vehicles linked to Evo Morales opened fire on them, according to the nation's interior minister. Authorities have denied claims of a targeted attack against the former president.

Evo Morales alleged that this was an assassination attempt by the government after bullets hit his vehicle early Sunday morning, amidst escalating political discord in Bolivia.

This incident marks a significant rise in tensions between Morales and his former ally, President Luis Arce, who leads the country amid mounting unrest in the Andean nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024