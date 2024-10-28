Left Menu

Norway Strengthens Defense with Major Missile Acquisition

Norway has agreed to purchase air defense missiles worth over 4 billion Norwegian crowns from the U.S., enhancing its capability to counter air attacks. The deal includes AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM missiles, reflecting Norway's increased defense spending amid geopolitical tensions, especially following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Updated: 28-10-2024 21:39 IST
In a significant defense move, Norway has secured an agreement with U.S. authorities to acquire air defense missiles, netting one of the largest weaponry deals in Norwegian history. The acquisition is valued at more than 4 billion Norwegian crowns, equivalent to $363 million.

The contract, signed between the governments of Norway and the United States, involves the supply of AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) from RTX Corporation. "More and newer missiles will significantly augment Norway's ability to defend against aerial threats," stated Bjoern Arild Gram, Norway's Defence Minister.

Amid ongoing geopolitical strains, particularly following Russia's aggression in Ukraine, Norway, a NATO member sharing a border with Russia, is intensifying its defense investments. These missiles are to be integrated primarily into Norway's ground-based defense system, with potential deployment on F-35A fighter jets, a strategic expansion in Norway's military capabilities.

