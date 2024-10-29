Left Menu

Israel's UNRWA Ban Sparks Humanitarian Concerns

A new law passed by Israel bans the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA from operating within the country, raising international concerns about the humanitarian impact on Gaza. The legislation cites alleged involvement of UNRWA staff in attacks on Israel. Allies fear worsening humanitarian crises in Gaza.

Updated: 29-10-2024
On Monday, Israel enacted a controversial law that prohibits the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from functioning within its borders. This decision has sparked alarm within the United Nations and among Western allies, who anticipate severe humanitarian repercussions, particularly in Gaza.

The legislation was introduced following allegations that some UNRWA staff were implicated in the October 7 attacks on southern Israel and had affiliations with Hamas and other armed groups. Israel has urged the disbandment of UNRWA, contending that other UN agencies should assume its duties. The United Nations recently dismissed staff allegedly involved in the attacks.

Critics of the law include former UN officials and numerous foreign leaders, who argue it undermines international efforts to stabilize the region. The law's impact may extend to East Jerusalem, adding complexity to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as express concerns about its effects on humanitarian operations persist.

