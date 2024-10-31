Left Menu

Google Wins Trademark Case Over YouTube Shorts

Google triumphed in a trademark lawsuit initiated by Shorts International over YouTube Shorts. London's High Court concluded there was no consumer confusion regarding the platform's origin or trademark damage, ruling in Google's favor. Shorts International accused Google of infringing its trademark with the YouTube Shorts platform.

In a significant legal victory, Google successfully defended its trademark against allegations brought by Shorts International regarding the YouTube Shorts platform. London's High Court determined that there was no substantial risk of consumer confusion between the two brands.

Shorts International, which operates a television channel focused on short films, filed the suit last year, accusing Google of trademark infringement. YouTube introduced Shorts in 2020, entering the short video market dominated by TikTok. Google's attorney, Lindsay Lane, highlighted in court that the Shorts platform was clearly a YouTube initiative.

The presiding judge, Michael Tappin, ruled that Google's use of the term "shorts" was unlikely to mislead consumers or harm the trademark of Shorts International. The lawsuit was subsequently dismissed as baseless, marking a win for Google's legal team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

