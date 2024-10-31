Swift Justice: Five Arrested for Amravati Assault

In a disturbing incident in Maharashtra's Amravati district, police have apprehended five individuals suspected of raping a 25-year-old woman. The crime reportedly took place after the victim left her home following a disagreement with her parents.

According to police reports, two men initially offered the woman a ride, subsequently taking her to an isolated location where she was allegedly plied with alcohol and assaulted. The involvement of three additional perpetrators in the heinous crime was also reported.

The police swiftly reacted to the crime, registering a case as soon as the victim came forward on Wednesday. Utilizing CCTV footage, authorities rapidly arrested one suspect, whose interrogation led to the capture of the other four within hours. An investigation into the matter is ongoing, officials confirmed.

