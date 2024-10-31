Left Menu

Lula Prioritizes G20 over APEC amid Recovery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided to cancel his trip to the upcoming APEC summit in Lima to concentrate on the G20 summit. This change in plans follows several trip cancellations due to a recent head injury he sustained earlier this month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brasilia | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:16 IST
Lula Prioritizes G20 over APEC amid Recovery
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has prioritized the G20 summit over attending the APEC summit in Lima, leading to the cancellation of an international trip scheduled for November 14-15.

A presidential adviser, speaking under anonymity, revealed that this decision allows Lula to focus on the G20 summit, scheduled shortly after the APEC meeting. The adviser indicated that Lula's decision also takes into account his recovery from a recent head injury.

This marks one of several international engagements that Lula has canceled following the injury as he aims to fully recover and direct his attention to the pivotal G20 discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024