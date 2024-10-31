Lula Prioritizes G20 over APEC amid Recovery

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has prioritized the G20 summit over attending the APEC summit in Lima, leading to the cancellation of an international trip scheduled for November 14-15.

A presidential adviser, speaking under anonymity, revealed that this decision allows Lula to focus on the G20 summit, scheduled shortly after the APEC meeting. The adviser indicated that Lula's decision also takes into account his recovery from a recent head injury.

This marks one of several international engagements that Lula has canceled following the injury as he aims to fully recover and direct his attention to the pivotal G20 discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)