New Tensions: North Korea's ICBM Sparks International Condemnation
The United States, Japan, and South Korea condemned North Korea's recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, labeling it a serious breach of UN Security Council resolutions. The statement came amid concerns that Russia might provide missile technology to North Korea in exchange for support in Ukraine.
Country:
- United States
The United States, Japan, and South Korea have issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday. This act, they declared, constitutes a flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.
North Korea's government claimed Thursday's test was an upgrade of what it describes as the world's most powerful strategic weapon. This development comes as South Korean officials warn that Russia may supply Pyongyang with missile technology in exchange for assistance in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the launch with Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers. The call highlighted the international disapproval of the test and reaffirmed the united stance against North Korea's provocative actions.
