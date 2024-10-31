Left Menu

New Tensions: North Korea's ICBM Sparks International Condemnation

The United States, Japan, and South Korea condemned North Korea's recent test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, labeling it a serious breach of UN Security Council resolutions. The statement came amid concerns that Russia might provide missile technology to North Korea in exchange for support in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:08 IST
New Tensions: North Korea's ICBM Sparks International Condemnation
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States, Japan, and South Korea have issued a joint statement condemning North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Thursday. This act, they declared, constitutes a flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.

North Korea's government claimed Thursday's test was an upgrade of what it describes as the world's most powerful strategic weapon. This development comes as South Korean officials warn that Russia may supply Pyongyang with missile technology in exchange for assistance in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the launch with Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers. The call highlighted the international disapproval of the test and reaffirmed the united stance against North Korea's provocative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024