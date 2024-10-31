Lula Prioritizes G20 Over APEC Amid Diplomatic Shifts
Brazilian President Lula has canceled his trip to the APEC summit in Lima to focus on the G20 in Rio de Janeiro. This decision follows a head injury and may affect a planned meeting with U.S. President Biden. Lula remains in stable condition post-injury, with diplomatic tensions rising.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has decided to withdraw from the upcoming APEC summit in Lima, prioritizing the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro instead. His decision comes amid ongoing recovery from a head injury sustained earlier this month.
The Brazilian government views an imminent visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping as a pivotal moment in the country's diplomatic calendar. However, Lula's altered travel plans could influence a potential meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, initially slated for November 17.
While Lula's health remains under close observation, no symptoms have been reported, allowing him to maintain his regular duties. The Biden administration is reportedly poised for a visit to Brazil, but the meeting's timeline may shift, depending on the U.S. election results and Lula's final decision regarding his diplomatic engagements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Set to Spearhead Diplomacy at BRICS Summit in Kazan
Global South Gains Momentum: Xi Jinping to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia
Xi Jinping to Attend BRICS Summit in Russia: A Step towards Global Unity
China Tightens Travel Restrictions Under Xi Jinping
Xi Jinping's Rocket Force Reforms Amid Corruption Cleanup