Left Menu

Explosion in Athens Sparks Anti-Terror Investigation

A deadly explosion in an Athens apartment has resulted in one fatality and serious injuries to a woman. Greek anti-terrorism officials are investigating the blast, believed to be caused by an explosive device, as incidents of bombings have declined since the country's debt crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:41 IST
Explosion in Athens Sparks Anti-Terror Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

An explosion ripped through an apartment in Athens, leaving one man dead and a woman critically injured. The incident, which took place on Thursday, has sparked an anti-terrorism inquiry, according to Greek fire brigade and police officials.

The anti-terrorism police unit is looking into the blast, with preliminary indications suggesting an explosive device may be involved. The explosion not only gutted the apartment but also inflicted severe damage on the entire residential building located in the Ampelokipi district.

Firefighters succeeded in evacuating the injured woman, who was transported to a nearby hospital, while the man's body was recovered, though identification remains pending. While Greece has seen a decrease in small bomb and arson attacks since its 2009-18 debt crisis, officials remain vigilant in investigating such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024