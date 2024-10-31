Explosion in Athens Sparks Anti-Terror Investigation

An explosion ripped through an apartment in Athens, leaving one man dead and a woman critically injured. The incident, which took place on Thursday, has sparked an anti-terrorism inquiry, according to Greek fire brigade and police officials.

The anti-terrorism police unit is looking into the blast, with preliminary indications suggesting an explosive device may be involved. The explosion not only gutted the apartment but also inflicted severe damage on the entire residential building located in the Ampelokipi district.

Firefighters succeeded in evacuating the injured woman, who was transported to a nearby hospital, while the man's body was recovered, though identification remains pending. While Greece has seen a decrease in small bomb and arson attacks since its 2009-18 debt crisis, officials remain vigilant in investigating such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)