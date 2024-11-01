Left Menu

Diwali Night Chaos: Police Attacked Amidst Gambling Bust

A police team was attacked by a group of suspected gamblers in Bareilly during a Diwali night patrol. Serious injuries were inflicted on a sub-inspector and a constable. Offenders involved hurled abuse and physical violence. A case is registered, and arrests are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 01-11-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 18:58 IST
Diwali Night Chaos: Police Attacked Amidst Gambling Bust
  • Country:
  • India

On the night of Diwali, chaos unfolded in Bareilly when a police team was targeted by a group of suspected gamblers, resulting in serious injuries to a sub-inspector and a constable.

The incident transpired as the police noticed gambling activities around Holi Chowk, prompting law enforcement to intervene. In retaliation, the group launched a violent attack using sticks, iron rods, and bricks, according to an FIR.

Efforts to restore order have led to the arrest of nine individuals, with authorities actively pursuing additional suspects. The case underscores the risks law enforcement officers face in maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024