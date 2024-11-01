Diwali Night Chaos: Police Attacked Amidst Gambling Bust
A police team was attacked by a group of suspected gamblers in Bareilly during a Diwali night patrol. Serious injuries were inflicted on a sub-inspector and a constable. Offenders involved hurled abuse and physical violence. A case is registered, and arrests are underway.
- Country:
- India
On the night of Diwali, chaos unfolded in Bareilly when a police team was targeted by a group of suspected gamblers, resulting in serious injuries to a sub-inspector and a constable.
The incident transpired as the police noticed gambling activities around Holi Chowk, prompting law enforcement to intervene. In retaliation, the group launched a violent attack using sticks, iron rods, and bricks, according to an FIR.
Efforts to restore order have led to the arrest of nine individuals, with authorities actively pursuing additional suspects. The case underscores the risks law enforcement officers face in maintaining public safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Data Breach Shakes Greece's Elite Crime-Fighting Unit
Uttar Pradesh's Crime Crackdown: Over 80,000 Prosecutions Under Yogi Adityanath
AI and Policing: Bridging Technology with Law Enforcement
Tragedy on the Chenab: Husband's Crime Unveiled
Crackdown on Crime: Jalandhar Police Arrests Key Gang Members