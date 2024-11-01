Diwali Night Chaos: Police Attacked Amidst Gambling Bust

On the night of Diwali, chaos unfolded in Bareilly when a police team was targeted by a group of suspected gamblers, resulting in serious injuries to a sub-inspector and a constable.

The incident transpired as the police noticed gambling activities around Holi Chowk, prompting law enforcement to intervene. In retaliation, the group launched a violent attack using sticks, iron rods, and bricks, according to an FIR.

Efforts to restore order have led to the arrest of nine individuals, with authorities actively pursuing additional suspects. The case underscores the risks law enforcement officers face in maintaining public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)