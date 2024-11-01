Left Menu

Pakistan Strengthens Anti-Terrorism Laws with Army Empowerment

The Pakistan government has proposed an amendment to anti-terrorism laws to authorize the military and paramilitary forces to detain suspects for up to three months. The bill mandates judicial oversight for extended detentions and enhances capabilities of security forces amidst rising terrorism threats, especially in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan government on Friday proposed in parliament a significant amendment to its anti-terrorism laws. This move aims to give the army and paramilitary forces enhanced powers to detain terrorism and serious crime suspects for up to three months.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi put forward the amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 in the National Assembly. Under the amendment, armed forces and paramilitary units gain authority to apprehend individuals involved in national security offenses such as extortion, targeted killings, and kidnappings.

The legislation mandates that any detention exceeding three months requires a transparent trial as per Article 10-A of Pakistan's constitution. A Joint Investigation Team consisting of law enforcement and security officials will manage investigations, reflecting heightened security measures amid escalating terrorist activities, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

