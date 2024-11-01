Left Menu

Terror Strikes Persist as Civilians Targeted in Kashmir

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh sustained injuries after militants attacked them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. This incident adds to a series of attacks amidst ongoing tensions in the Kashmir Valley. Despite the violence, officials assure the victims are receiving medical care and are stable.

Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were injured in a militant attack in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Friday evening.

Sufiyan and Usman were shot in the Mazhama area of Magam, but their condition remains stable, according to hospital authorities.

This attack marks the fifth instance of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley since the current government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, took office. Instances of violence include a deadly assault on an Army vehicle near Gulmarg and separate incidents targeting non-local laborers and local professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

