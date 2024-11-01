Terror Strikes Persist as Civilians Targeted in Kashmir
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh sustained injuries after militants attacked them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. This incident adds to a series of attacks amidst ongoing tensions in the Kashmir Valley. Despite the violence, officials assure the victims are receiving medical care and are stable.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Two individuals from Uttar Pradesh were injured in a militant attack in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported Friday evening.
Sufiyan and Usman were shot in the Mazhama area of Magam, but their condition remains stable, according to hospital authorities.
This attack marks the fifth instance of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley since the current government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, took office. Instances of violence include a deadly assault on an Army vehicle near Gulmarg and separate incidents targeting non-local laborers and local professionals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tourist Bus Crash in Turkiye Leaves 22 Injured
Temple Tensions: RSS Workers Injured in Jagran Altercation
Suspected Terrorists Neutralized Near Dead Sea Border
IDF Foils Deadly Border Infiltration by Terrorists in Disguise
Heightened Security: Search for Suspected Terrorist Continues in Southern Israel