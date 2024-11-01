Left Menu

Fireworks Clash Erupts in Dombivli

In Dombivli, a dispute over firecracker bursting escalated into a physical altercation between two families. Police filed a report under sections 118 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, no arrests have been made yet following the incident in Palava society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 01-11-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 21:34 IST
Fireworks Clash Erupts in Dombivli
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A heated dispute erupted between two families in Dombivli over the bursting of firecrackers, according to local police sources on Friday.

The conflict, which led to physical altercation, resulted in a First Information Report under sections 118 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita being filed at Manpada police station, though no arrests have been reported.

The altercation started when the complainant's mother began setting off firecrackers in Palava society, prompting objections from the opposing party, explained an official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024