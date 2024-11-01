Fireworks Clash Erupts in Dombivli
In Dombivli, a dispute over firecracker bursting escalated into a physical altercation between two families. Police filed a report under sections 118 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, no arrests have been made yet following the incident in Palava society.
A heated dispute erupted between two families in Dombivli over the bursting of firecrackers, according to local police sources on Friday.
The conflict, which led to physical altercation, resulted in a First Information Report under sections 118 and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita being filed at Manpada police station, though no arrests have been reported.
The altercation started when the complainant's mother began setting off firecrackers in Palava society, prompting objections from the opposing party, explained an official.
