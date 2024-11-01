Milk Cart Clash: Police Assaulted in Village Market Dispute
Nine individuals have been charged for assaulting police officials during a conflict between two families over a milk cart in Kanchanpur village. The altercation, which involved the attack on Sub Inspector Sunil Bhati, is under investigation, with charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A violent altercation erupted in Kanchanpur village's market area on Wednesday, leading to a police intervention that ended in chaos. Nine individuals face serious charges after allegedly attacking law enforcement personnel, including Sub Inspector Sunil Bhati, amidst a dispute over the setup of a milk cart.
Authorities were summoned to mediate a confrontation between two families over the cart placement. Efforts to calm the situation were disrupted when one family reportedly became aggressive during questioning and assaulted the officers present.
Legal actions have been initiated under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, confirmed Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi. Investigations continue as officials work to piece together details of the incident.
