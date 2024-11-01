Tension in Bolivia: Armed Group Seizes Military Facility
An armed group captured a military facility near Cochabamba, Bolivia, holding soldiers captive. The group, described as 'irregular' by the Bolivian armed forces, seized firearms and ammunition. The incident follows tensions between President Luis Arce and former President Evo Morales supporters, escalating political friction in the region.
An armed group seized control of a military facility near Cochabamba, Bolivia, capturing several soldiers, as reported by the country's armed forces on Friday.
The incident occurred in Cochabamba, a city known for its support of former President Evo Morales. According to the military's statement, the armed group, identified as "irregular," also took possession of firearms and ammunition, describing these actions as treasonous.
The military urged the armed group to vacate the facility immediately and peacefully. This takeover occurred in the context of escalating tensions, following security forces' actions earlier this week, under President Luis Arce's orders, to remove highway blockades set by Morales' supporters. The rivalry between the two socialist leaders has intensified the political landscape in Bolivia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
