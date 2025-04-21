Prominent Tunisian Lawyer Ahmed Sauab Arrested Amid Political Tensions
Tunisian police have detained Ahmed Sauab, a well-known lawyer critical of the president. Sauab, defending opposition leaders given severe prison terms, was apprehended as tensions rise over charges of conspiring.
- Tunisia
In a significant development within Tunisia's political landscape, the police on Monday arrested Ahmed Sauab, a renowned lawyer and outspoken critic of the president, legal sources confirmed to Reuters.
Sauab has been actively defending opposition figures who were sentenced to long prison terms over the weekend on allegations of conspiring against the government.
This arrest signals escalating tensions in Tunisia as the authorities continue to crack down on dissenting voices amidst accusations of plotting by opposition leaders.
