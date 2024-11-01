Hopes of Middle East Ceasefire Crumble Amid Intensified Conflict
Efforts to secure a ceasefire between Israel and groups like Hamas and Hezbollah have faltered amidst escalating violence. Israeli military actions have resulted in significant casualties in Gaza and Lebanon, complicating U.S. diplomatic endeavors ahead of the presidential election. Conditions for a truce remain unmet, prolonging the conflict.
Prospects for a ceasefire between Israel and adversaries Hamas and Hezbollah disintegrated on Friday, as Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip claimed the lives of at least 64 individuals, according to Gaza's medics. Additionally, Beirut's southern suburbs were bombarded by Israeli forces.
U.S. diplomats had engaged in efforts to broker ceasefires before the forthcoming U.S. presidential election. However, Hamas, via Al-Aqsa Hamas television, declared dissatisfaction with a temporary truce, insisting any accord must terminate the extended conflict in Gaza and trigger Israeli military withdrawal.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritized security enforcement, notwithstanding external pressures. His message was conveyed to U.S. representatives in Israel on Thursday. Meanwhile, extensive military offensives carried on, targeting Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
