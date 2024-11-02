Halloween Horror: Orlando Shooting Shockwaves

In a shocking turn of events, a Halloween street celebration in downtown Orlando was marred by gunfire early Friday, resulting in two fatalities and six injuries. Authorities announced the swift arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, but the motive remains unclear.

The incident occurred in the bustling downtown bar and restaurant district, where over 100 officers were deployed among the thousands of costumed revelers. Despite the large police presence, the shooter was able to fire shots at multiple locations before his apprehension.

In response, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer declared a state of emergency, enforcing early alcohol curfews and a citywide nighttime curfew. Police are navigating challenges due to recent legal shifts allowing concealed carry without permits, complicating weapon screening efforts at public events.

(With inputs from agencies.)