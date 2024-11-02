Left Menu

Path of Destruction: Lebanon's Struggle Amidst Israeli Military Tensions

The southern Lebanese village of Ramyah is nearly gone after Israeli airstrikes aimed at displacing Hezbollah from the border. Over a million people have fled, raising concerns of an emerging buffer zone. Peacekeepers and the Lebanese Army face attacks, complicating ceasefire efforts and the future of the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 02-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 12:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The tiny southern Lebanese village of Ramyah, near the Israeli border, lies in ruins after being bombarded by Israeli forces. The attack forms part of Israel's strategy to dismantle Hezbollah's presence and end their cross-border fire. More than a million have fled the devastation, raising fears of a new buffer zone.

Analysis shows extensive destruction across 11 villages within four miles of the border. Israeli officials claim the strikes target Hezbollah's infrastructure hidden in populated areas. As UN peacekeeper and Lebanese forces find themselves caught in the crossfire, doubts arise about their ability to maintain peace.

Efforts to broker a ceasefire centered on U.N. Resolution 1701 are underway. Yet, with Lebanese Parliament accusing Israel of occupation and Israeli counterclaims against Hezbollah, a sustainable resolution remains elusive. The possibility of destabilizing peacekeeping efforts threatens regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

