Alka Tiwari Takes Helm as Jharkhand's New Chief Secretary
Alka Tiwari, a senior IAS officer, has become the new chief secretary of Jharkhand, assuming charge as the state prepares for assembly elections. Her appointment was confirmed by the Election Commission following a proposal from the state government. Tiwari is the senior-most IAS officer in the cadre.
Alka Tiwari, a distinguished IAS officer, stepped into her role as the new chief secretary of Jharkhand on Saturday. The appointment, approved by the Election Commission, comes as the state gears up for critical assembly polls in two phases this November.
A part of the 1988 IAS batch, Tiwari is currently the senior-most officer in her cadre, bringing extensive experience and leadership to Jharkhand's administration. Her designation follows a proposal from the Jharkhand government, prompting approval from the Election Commission of India, as stated in the formal notification.
Tiwari succeeds Lalbiaktluanga Khiangte and becomes the latest member of her family to hold the highest bureaucratic post in the state, following in the footsteps of her husband, Dr. DK Tiwari, a veteran of the 1986 IAS batch.
