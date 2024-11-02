Jharkhand's Battle for Coal Dues: Soren Appeals to Modi and Shah
Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the central government to clear Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal royalties owed to Jharkhand. Addressing Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah ahead of their visits, he emphasized the dues' impact on state development. Soren accused the central government of negligence and demanded prompt action.
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to address the unpaid Rs 1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the state. With their visits scheduled shortly before the state assembly polls, Soren made an urgent appeal on social media, highlighting the issue's critical links to regional development.
Soren has expressed strong concerns over the hindrance these dues create for essential socio-economic projects in Jharkhand, citing a judicial affirmation of the state's rights to its mining royalties. He has criticized the central government's disparate treatment of dues payable, emphasizing consequential damage to Jharkhand's development initiatives.
According to Soren, the unresolved royalties have significantly affected funding for numerous vital sectors, including education and health, further asserting the need for immediate settlement. The ongoing issue finds additional expression in local signage campaigns, underlining its importance amid the forthcoming electoral process.
