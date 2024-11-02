Drone Warfare: Russia's Looming Threat Over Kyiv
Russia launched a drone assault against Kyiv, lasting until late morning, wounding at least one person. Debris from downed drones caused damage across six districts. All drones were intercepted, but further threats remain. Russia's airstrikes target Ukrainian cities, intensifying the ongoing conflict since February 2022.
On a menacing note, Russia executed a nighttime drone strike on Kyiv stretching into the late morning, injuring at least one individual, as per city authorities on Saturday.
Fragments from intercepted drones impacted six city districts, injuring a police officer and causing significant damage to residences and fires, reported Serhiy Popko, the city's military administrator. Meanwhile, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko earlier mentioned two injuries.
"Again, another air-raid alert, more drone attacks. The Russian Federation armed forces resumed their routine tactics," Popko conveyed on social media. He confirmed the downing of all drones targeting Kyiv but alerted to the presence of more drones in the vicinity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
