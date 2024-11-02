Left Menu

Drone Warfare: Russia's Looming Threat Over Kyiv

Russia launched a drone assault against Kyiv, lasting until late morning, wounding at least one person. Debris from downed drones caused damage across six districts. All drones were intercepted, but further threats remain. Russia's airstrikes target Ukrainian cities, intensifying the ongoing conflict since February 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:01 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:01 IST
Drone Warfare: Russia's Looming Threat Over Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On a menacing note, Russia executed a nighttime drone strike on Kyiv stretching into the late morning, injuring at least one individual, as per city authorities on Saturday.

Fragments from intercepted drones impacted six city districts, injuring a police officer and causing significant damage to residences and fires, reported Serhiy Popko, the city's military administrator. Meanwhile, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko earlier mentioned two injuries.

"Again, another air-raid alert, more drone attacks. The Russian Federation armed forces resumed their routine tactics," Popko conveyed on social media. He confirmed the downing of all drones targeting Kyiv but alerted to the presence of more drones in the vicinity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024