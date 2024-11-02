Drone Warfare: Russia's Looming Threat Over Kyiv

On a menacing note, Russia executed a nighttime drone strike on Kyiv stretching into the late morning, injuring at least one individual, as per city authorities on Saturday.

Fragments from intercepted drones impacted six city districts, injuring a police officer and causing significant damage to residences and fires, reported Serhiy Popko, the city's military administrator. Meanwhile, Mayor Vitalii Klitschko earlier mentioned two injuries.

"Again, another air-raid alert, more drone attacks. The Russian Federation armed forces resumed their routine tactics," Popko conveyed on social media. He confirmed the downing of all drones targeting Kyiv but alerted to the presence of more drones in the vicinity.

