In a significant development, Russian forces have reportedly taken control of two settlements in eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. This was confirmed on Saturday by Russian news agencies.

The settlements identified as Kurakhivka and Pershotravneve mark strategic points in the ongoing conflict. However, the validity of these claims remains unconfirmed by independent sources.

Reuters, among other international news agencies, has not been able to independently corroborate the reports of these territorial gains. The situation in the conflict zone continues to evolve as both sides remain engaged in a protracted battle.

