Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Protests Canada's Allegations

India's foreign ministry issued a strong protest to Canada following allegations that linked Home Minister Amit Shah to plots against Sikh separatists. The charges, initially reported by The Washington Post, have heightened diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

Canadian Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister David Morrison informed a parliamentary panel that he provided this information to the U.S.-based newspaper, asserting Shah's involvement in a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikhs in Canada.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the allegations, calling them 'absurd and baseless' and emphasizing the strong protest lodged by the Indian government.

