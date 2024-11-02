Left Menu

Kyiv Endures Yet Another Wave of Russian Drone Strikes

Russia conducted a drone strike on Kyiv, causing injuries and damage. Ukrainian military shot down all drones targeting Kyiv. Power providers report damaged infrastructure, while repairs are underway. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed many of the 71 launched drones, with more carried out in other regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 18:23 IST
Kyiv Endures Yet Another Wave of Russian Drone Strikes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia launched a fresh wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, lasting until midday, injuring at least one person, as confirmed by city officials on Saturday.

Debris from intercepted drones impacted six city districts, injuring a police officer and damaging buildings, according to military administrator Serhiy Popko. All drones targeting Kyiv were intercepted, he stated.

The Ukrainian energy provider, DTEK, announced restoration efforts after a high-voltage line and distribution networks were damaged. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reported 39 out of 71 Russian drones had been intercepted across the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024