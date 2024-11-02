Kyiv Endures Yet Another Wave of Russian Drone Strikes
Russia conducted a drone strike on Kyiv, causing injuries and damage. Ukrainian military shot down all drones targeting Kyiv. Power providers report damaged infrastructure, while repairs are underway. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed many of the 71 launched drones, with more carried out in other regions.
Russia launched a fresh wave of drone strikes on Kyiv, lasting until midday, injuring at least one person, as confirmed by city officials on Saturday.
Debris from intercepted drones impacted six city districts, injuring a police officer and damaging buildings, according to military administrator Serhiy Popko. All drones targeting Kyiv were intercepted, he stated.
The Ukrainian energy provider, DTEK, announced restoration efforts after a high-voltage line and distribution networks were damaged. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces reported 39 out of 71 Russian drones had been intercepted across the country.
