LATE SATURDAY NIGHT, Ukrainian air defence units engaged in a tense battle to counter a Russian air offensive targeting Kyiv. Residents of the beleaguered city were put on high alert, receiving urgent advisories via local channels.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, communicating through his Telegram messaging channel, confirmed reports of an explosion occurring within Kyiv's suburban regions. He called on the populace to heed warnings and stay in shelters to ensure their safety amidst the insecurity.

As the situation unfolded, Kyiv's air defence forces coordinated their efforts to shield the capital and its surrounding areas, highlighting the ongoing volatility in Ukraine's landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)