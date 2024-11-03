Left Menu

Naxal Ambush: Constables Injured in Sukma Market Attack

Two Chhattisgarh Police constables were attacked and injured by Naxalites disguised as civilians in the Sukma district. The assailants stole the constables' service rifles and fled. The injured officers were transported to Raipur for medical care, and a manhunt for the attackers is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 03-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 15:08 IST
Naxal Ambush: Constables Injured in Sukma Market Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen attack at a weekly market in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, two police constables were injured after Naxalites, masquerading as civilians, ambushed them with sharp weapons. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning, highlighting ongoing insurgency-related challenges in the area.

The aggressors managed to seize the service rifles of Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna before vanishing into the crowd. Deployed at Jagargunda village for security duties, the officers were caught off guard by the sudden aggression of the small "action team" of Naxalites.

Following the assault, other security forces present quickly initiated a search operation for the culprits. Meanwhile, the injured constables were initially treated locally before being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical care. This event adds to a history of similar attacks by Naxalites targeting security forces in weekly markets across Bastar division, which includes the troubled district of Sukma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024