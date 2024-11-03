Naxal Ambush: Constables Injured in Sukma Market Attack

In a brazen attack at a weekly market in Sukma district, Chhattisgarh, two police constables were injured after Naxalites, masquerading as civilians, ambushed them with sharp weapons. The incident unfolded on Sunday morning, highlighting ongoing insurgency-related challenges in the area.

The aggressors managed to seize the service rifles of Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna before vanishing into the crowd. Deployed at Jagargunda village for security duties, the officers were caught off guard by the sudden aggression of the small "action team" of Naxalites.

Following the assault, other security forces present quickly initiated a search operation for the culprits. Meanwhile, the injured constables were initially treated locally before being airlifted to Raipur for advanced medical care. This event adds to a history of similar attacks by Naxalites targeting security forces in weekly markets across Bastar division, which includes the troubled district of Sukma.

(With inputs from agencies.)