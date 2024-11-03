India's Global Growth Agenda: Jaishankar's Australian Visit
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized India's desire to grow alongside the world, highlighting global goodwill towards the nation. During his visit to Australia, he discussed opportunities for cooperation, education, and the workforce. Jaishankar will also inaugurate a new consulate and engage in diplomatic talks.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted India's commitment to simultaneous global growth, highlighting the worldwide goodwill towards India. Speaking during his Australian visit, Jaishankar stressed India's optimism amidst global challenges and the desire for international collaboration.
Arriving in Brisbane, the minister outlined plans to foster the India-Australia relationship, expressing eagerness for fruitful discussions. Addressing the Indian community, he emphasized India's evolving global role and the opportunities in education and research for cooperation.
Jaishankar highlighted the positive image of Indians abroad, positing the community as integral to the global workforce in the era of AI and electric mobility. His visit will include inaugurating India's fourth consulate in Australia and engaging in high-level dialogues with key Australian stakeholders.
