Left Menu

Massive Beef Bust in Thane: 400 Kg of Meat Seized

A man was arrested for allegedly transporting 400 kg of banned beef in Thane, Maharashtra. The police stopped his car on Kalyan Shilphata Road and uncovered the illicit load. The suspect, Sameer Mehmood Sheikh, along with others still at large, faces charges under multiple legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-11-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 18:00 IST
Massive Beef Bust in Thane: 400 Kg of Meat Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic beef bust unfolded in Thane district as police arrested a man accused of transporting 400 kg of the banned meat. This incident occurred early Friday on Kalyan Shilphata Road in Dombivli East, according to police reports.

Authorities seized the vehicle and discovered not only meat but also animal parts valued at Rs 80,000. The suspect, identified as Sameer Mehmood Sheikh from Mumbai's Govandi area, now faces serious legal repercussions.

With four accomplices still at large, the case unfolds under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Maharashtra Metropolitan Act, Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and Motor Vehicles Act. Law enforcement officials noted that those involved are seasoned offenders with histories of criminal activity across various police jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024