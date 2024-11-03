Massive Beef Bust in Thane: 400 Kg of Meat Seized

A dramatic beef bust unfolded in Thane district as police arrested a man accused of transporting 400 kg of the banned meat. This incident occurred early Friday on Kalyan Shilphata Road in Dombivli East, according to police reports.

Authorities seized the vehicle and discovered not only meat but also animal parts valued at Rs 80,000. The suspect, identified as Sameer Mehmood Sheikh from Mumbai's Govandi area, now faces serious legal repercussions.

With four accomplices still at large, the case unfolds under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Maharashtra Metropolitan Act, Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, and Motor Vehicles Act. Law enforcement officials noted that those involved are seasoned offenders with histories of criminal activity across various police jurisdictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)