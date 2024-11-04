Left Menu

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Debris Ignites Park Fires

Debris from Russian drone strikes ignited fires in Kyiv, marking the third consecutive night of attacks. Mayor Klitschko reported the incidents and stated emergency crews were dispatched. Explosions were heard in Kyiv as air defense units responded. Russia increases attacks, aiming to damage Ukraine's critical winter infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 06:41 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 06:41 IST
Debris from destroyed Russian drones ignited park and grass fires in Kyiv, according to the city's mayor on Monday. These incidents mark Moscow's third consecutive drone assault on the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency teams have been deployed to the affected areas, Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram. Specifically, drone debris sparked a blaze in Muromets Park in Kyiv's Desnianskyi district and set grass alight near the Dnipro River embankment.

No immediate reports of injuries were available. Reuters journalists reported hearing explosions in Kyiv, suggesting active air defense operations. The attacks followed a damaging Russian assault on Sunday, impacting buildings and power lines. Since August, Russia has escalated its campaign against Ukraine, aiming to compromise essential winter infrastructure.

