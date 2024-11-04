Palau's High-Stakes Election Amid U.S.-China Tensions

In the Pacific nation of Palau, pivotal presidential elections could reshape geopolitical tensions, with the current President Surangel Whipps Jr facing off against former leader Tommy Remengesau. Both are navigating a complex political climate aggravated by U.S.-China rivalries.

Palau recently renewed its Compact of Free Association with the U.S., securing $890 million over 20 years while allowing military access to its strategic territories. This comes amid China's growing pressures as it discourages tourists from visiting Palau and amidst a cyber attack linked to Beijing.

Adding layers to the political contest are domestic issues such as tax reforms and media censorship. Whipps faces a defamation lawsuit implicating his father's company during this heated campaign period.

(With inputs from agencies.)