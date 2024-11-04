Court Orders Reopening of 2021 Custodial Death Case: Eight Policemen Under Scrutiny

In a significant legal development, a court has ordered the reopening of the custodial death case involving 36-year-old Ziauddin, who died in 2021 under questionable circumstances. Eight policemen are implicated, facing serious murder charges. The court found the initial investigation incomplete and flawed.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Sudha Yadav dismissed the police claim that Ziauddin died of a heart attack, highlighting pronounced injury marks on his body. These findings contradicted police assertions of a natural death, spurring the court's decision to revisit the case.

The court's order mandates a renewed investigation under a senior officer’s supervision, stressing the need for a fair and impartial probe. This decision follows an unsuccessful attempt by police to close the case, met with resistance by Ziauddin's family who provided crucial evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)