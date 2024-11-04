Left Menu

Supreme Court Eases Bail Condition for Journalist Siddique Kappan

The Supreme Court has relaxed a bail condition for journalist Siddique Kappan, previously required to report weekly to police in a UAPA case. Kappan, jailed for nearly two years in connection with a Hathras case, is free to travel under modified conditions, affirming his right to free expression.

Updated: 04-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:09 IST
Supreme Court Eases Bail Condition for Journalist Siddique Kappan
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, in a significant ruling on Monday, relaxed a bail condition for Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala. He was previously mandated to report to the local police station weekly in connection with charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimhan and Sandeep Mehta ruled that it is no longer necessary for Kappan to adhere to the weekly reporting condition imposed in September 2022, when bail was granted. The relief comes after the court acknowledged his right to free expression.

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while traveling to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh following the death of a Dalit woman after an alleged gangrape. His bail conditions previously restricted him to Delhi, but he may now return to his native place in Kerala, subject to court approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

