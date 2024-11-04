Left Menu

J&K's Path to Statehood and Democratic Renewal

In Jammu and Kashmir's recent assembly polls, high voter turnout shows strong democratic engagement, though the desire for statehood persists. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated commitments to restore statehood and emphasized efforts to develop and politically empower the Union territory.

Updated: 04-11-2024 12:18 IST
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a high voter turnout in its assembly polls, signifying public trust in the democratic process despite a sustained aspiration for a return to statehood, according to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the region's first legislative assembly of the Union territory, Sinha commented on the significant electoral participation even in areas previously dominated by separatist sentiments.

Sinha underlined Prime Minister Modi's promise for statehood restoration and highlighted initiatives planned for development and political empowerment, alongside commitments to fulfill local energy needs by 2026.

