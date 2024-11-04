In a recent announcement, Russia's defense ministry stated that its armed forces had successfully downed four US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) along with 42 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also noted that four different troop groupings were enhancing their positions, including the southern group, which reportedly made significant gains into Ukrainian defensive lines.

Reuters has yet to verify these battlefield claims, leaving open questions about the current state of military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)