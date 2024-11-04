Left Menu

Russia Claims Success Against US-Made HIMARS and Ukrainian Drones

Russia's defense ministry reported the successful downing of US-made HIMARS and Ukrainian drones within a 24-hour period. Four troop groupings were said to be improving their positions, particularly the southern group moving deeper into Ukrainian defenses. Reuters has not yet verified these battlefield claims.

In a recent announcement, Russia's defense ministry stated that its armed forces had successfully downed four US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) along with 42 Ukrainian drones in the past 24 hours.

The ministry also noted that four different troop groupings were enhancing their positions, including the southern group, which reportedly made significant gains into Ukrainian defensive lines.

Reuters has yet to verify these battlefield claims, leaving open questions about the current state of military engagements.

