Chad's President Considers Withdrawal from Security Force Amid Rising Insurgencies

Chad's interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby is contemplating withdrawing from the Multinational Joint Task Force, citing its failure to address insurgencies in the Lake Chad region. This comes after a Boko Haram attack killed 40 Chadian soldiers. Deby highlighted the lack of cooperation among member nations as a significant issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 15:25 IST
Mahamat Idriss Deby Image Credit: Twitter(@GmahamatIdi)

Chad's interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby has signaled a potential withdrawal of his country from an international security alliance aimed at combating extremist groups in the Lake Chad region. This announcement followed the tragic killing of 40 Chadian soldiers in an attack attributed to Boko Haram militants.

During a visit to the affected area, Deby criticized the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and suggested the lack of collaboration and frequent divisions among member countries have hampered its effectiveness. With Chad's military reputation as one of the elite forces in the region, its withdrawal could jeopardize the already struggling mission.

President Deby remarked on the persistently observed deficient coordination against shared adversaries, indicating that the collective efforts of the MNJTF are faltering. The Lake Chad area remains a hotbed for violent insurgent activities, with groups like Boko Haram and Islamic State causing disruption since emerging in this region over a decade ago.

(With inputs from agencies.)

