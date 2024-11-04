Goa Government Job Scam Unveiled: Call for Justice and Investigation
The Goa government job scam has led to several arrests after candidates were cheated with false promises of employment. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged victims to file complaints, promising accountability. The opposition calls for suspending ongoing recruitment and demands a special investigation team to ensure an impartial probe into the matter.
The Goa government job scam has come to light, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urging victims to lodge complaints against fraudsters who duped them with false job promises. Sawant assured the public that those responsible would face repercussions.
The opposition, Goa Forward Party (GFP), has raised demands for halting all current recruitments and requested the formation of a special investigation team. They seek an impartial probe away from local influences to maintain integrity in the investigation process.
Recent arrests include Puja Naik, linked to the racket. The opposition's demands include implementing past recommendations to prevent recurrence, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation by experts from outside Goa's administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
