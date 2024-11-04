Kolhapur Woman Arrested in Railway Job Scam

In a recent development, Goa police arrested a woman from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, on allegations of fraudulently extorting Rs 20 lakh from a person by promising railway jobs for the complainant's children. The woman, identified as Priya Ajay Yadav, was arrested on Monday.

Constable Rohan Venji, allegedly an accomplice in the scam, had previously been suspended, and his bank accounts frozen, according to Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi. A complaint was lodged on August 22, revealing that the duo had falsely claimed possession of a plot near Kolhapur station which was supposedly acquired by authorities.

Yadav was accused of duping the victim by showcasing a bogus plot and taking payments totaling Rs 20.70 lakh. Further investigations have uncovered that Yadav has used a similar scheme to defraud citizens in Bicholim of at least Rs 1 crore. She was apprehended after being on the run for two months, officials confirmed.

