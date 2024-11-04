Left Menu

Germany Urges Israel for Increased Humanitarian Aid in Gaza

Germany has urged Israel to increase humanitarian aid to northern Gaza due to a severe shortage of supplies, which it describes as "desperate" and "unbearable." A German foreign ministry spokesperson emphasized international law obligations, while also acknowledging Israel's right to self-defense against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:59 IST
In a pressing appeal, Germany has called on Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into northern Gaza, where supplies have dwindled to critical levels, creating what is described as a "desperate" and "unbearable" situation. This plea was made by a German foreign ministry spokesperson during a routine news conference held in Berlin on Monday.

The spokesperson urged the Israeli government to fulfill its international law obligations by improving conditions in the conflict-stricken region. This comes amid warnings from Washington, suggesting that U.S. military aid to Israel could face restrictions unless the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is addressed promptly.

While emphasizing humanitarian concerns, the spokesperson also recognized Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas, provided it adheres to the framework established by international humanitarian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

