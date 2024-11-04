Jammu and Kashmir's Path to Statehood: A New Hope for Democracy
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha emphasized efforts toward restoring statehood. In his inaugural assembly speech, he lauded high voter turnout as a testament to democratic faith and pledged commitments to social inclusiveness and development. The Council of Ministers also passed a resolution supporting statehood restoration.
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has set a clear agenda for the region's newly elected government, emphasizing sustained efforts toward restoring full statehood. In his inaugural address to the legislative assembly, Sinha underscored the importance of rekindling faith in democratic institutions, highlighting the high voter turnout as proof of enduring public trust.
Sinha reflected on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long-standing commitment to restoring statehood, citing it as a source of hope. He disclosed that the Council of Ministers had passed a unanimous resolution advocating for statehood's swift return, marking a significant step echoing public aspirations.
The Lieutenant Governor further promised a safe environment for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits, aiming to revitalize the socioeconomic landscape. He called for collective action, urging unity in achieving a progressive and inclusive future, underscored by committed governance and opportunities for all.
