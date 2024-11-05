Divergent Interests Hinder Southeast Asian Security Alliance
A Southeast Asian security alliance like NATO is currently unattainable due to conflicting interests within the region, according to the Philippines' Defence Secretary, Gilberto Teodoro. He addressed this during a security forum in Manila, highlighting the challenges of forming such an alliance amidst regional dichotomies.
- Philippines
The formation of a Southeast Asian security alliance akin to NATO is currently implausible due to significant differences and conflicting interests among countries in the region, stated the Philippines' Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.
Speaking at a security forum held in Manila, Teodoro emphasized that the variances in national interests pose substantial obstacles to creating a unified security grouping.
The Defence Secretary's remarks underscore the complexities of advancing regional security cooperation in Southeast Asia against the backdrop of diverse national priorities.
