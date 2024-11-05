Cook Caught in Gold Heist at Defence Colony
A cook named Shivam Rathore was arrested for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet from his employer's house in South Delhi's Defence Colony. He was identified via CCTV footage and his mobile was off post-theft. Rathore was nabbed at New Delhi Railway Station, gold bracelet recovered.
- Country:
- India
A cook from Defence Colony has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet from his employer's residence in South Delhi. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shivam Rathore, was apprehended just 10 days into his employment, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Rathore, originally from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, became the prime suspect after police reviewed CCTV footage and found no signs of external intrusion during the reported heist. The investigation implicated Rathore, who fled the scene and deactivated his mobile phone.
With diligence, the police tracked Rathore to New Delhi Railway Station's parking area, recovering the stolen bracelet in his possession. The accused has a history of theft, previously involved in a similar case in Gurugram, as disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cook
- delhi
- gold
- bracelet
- defence colony
- arrest
- theft
- shivam rathore
- police
- crime
ALSO READ
Family Tragedy in Lalitpur: Grandfather Arrested in Child's Death
Heist in Rohini: Ex-Employee and Accomplice Arrested
Thai Pyramid Scheme Bust: Luxury Goods Seized, Arrests Made
Heist Unveiled: Ex-Employee's Act Exposes 2 Crore Rupee Theft from Scientist's Home
Venezuelan Oil Scandal: Arrest of Ex-Minister Tellechea