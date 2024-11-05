Cook Caught in Gold Heist at Defence Colony

A cook from Defence Colony has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gold bracelet from his employer's residence in South Delhi. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Shivam Rathore, was apprehended just 10 days into his employment, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Rathore, originally from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, became the prime suspect after police reviewed CCTV footage and found no signs of external intrusion during the reported heist. The investigation implicated Rathore, who fled the scene and deactivated his mobile phone.

With diligence, the police tracked Rathore to New Delhi Railway Station's parking area, recovering the stolen bracelet in his possession. The accused has a history of theft, previously involved in a similar case in Gurugram, as disclosed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)