Supreme Court Upholds Validity of UP Madrassa Education Act, Ensuring Freedom
The Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Act, overturning a previous ruling that deemed it unconstitutional. This decision brings relief to madrassas and affirms their freedom to operate. Muslim leaders and opposition parties welcome the verdict, emphasizing the positive role of madrassas in society.
The Supreme Court of India has delivered a crucial verdict, upholding the constitutionality of the 2004 Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education Act. This decision overturns an Allahabad High Court ruling that declared the law violative of secularism.
The ruling, applauded by Muslim leaders and opposition parties, ensures the freedom of madrassas to operate without government interference. Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind's legal advisor, Maulana Kab Rashidi, emphasized that any improvements should be discussed collaboratively with stakeholders.
This verdict is seen as a significant relief for thousands involved in madrassas, affirming their contribution to education and society. The Supreme Court's ruling underscores the importance of protecting constitutional rights while highlighting the integral role madrassas have played historically.
(With inputs from agencies.)
