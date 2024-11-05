A Protest Unveiled: Inside Tehran's Struggle with Dress Regulations

A female student at Islamic Azad University, Tehran, captured attention when she stripped to her underwear. The act is seen as dissent against Iran's rigid Islamic dress code, according to a government spokesperson.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson, commented that the student, known online as Ahoo Daryaei, is considered a 'troubled individual' rather than a security threat. She is undergoing treatment, the details of which remain undisclosed.

Security personnel detained her, and Amnesty International reported her 'violent' arrest. This event is amid a wider trend of women opposing Iran's mandatory veiling laws, including responses from the global community following Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)