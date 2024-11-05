Left Menu

A Protest Unveiled: Inside Tehran's Struggle with Dress Regulations

A female student in Tehran made headlines by undressing at Islamic Azad University, sparking debate about Iran's strict dress code. Official sources say she's a 'troubled individual' receiving treatment, while human rights groups call for her release. The event echoes past protests over Iran's compulsory veiling laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 05-11-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:43 IST
A Protest Unveiled: Inside Tehran's Struggle with Dress Regulations
Iranian Flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

A female student at Islamic Azad University, Tehran, captured attention when she stripped to her underwear. The act is seen as dissent against Iran's rigid Islamic dress code, according to a government spokesperson.

Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson, commented that the student, known online as Ahoo Daryaei, is considered a 'troubled individual' rather than a security threat. She is undergoing treatment, the details of which remain undisclosed.

Security personnel detained her, and Amnesty International reported her 'violent' arrest. This event is amid a wider trend of women opposing Iran's mandatory veiling laws, including responses from the global community following Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024