A Protest Unveiled: Inside Tehran's Struggle with Dress Regulations
A female student in Tehran made headlines by undressing at Islamic Azad University, sparking debate about Iran's strict dress code. Official sources say she's a 'troubled individual' receiving treatment, while human rights groups call for her release. The event echoes past protests over Iran's compulsory veiling laws.
A female student at Islamic Azad University, Tehran, captured attention when she stripped to her underwear. The act is seen as dissent against Iran's rigid Islamic dress code, according to a government spokesperson.
Fatemeh Mohajerani, the spokesperson, commented that the student, known online as Ahoo Daryaei, is considered a 'troubled individual' rather than a security threat. She is undergoing treatment, the details of which remain undisclosed.
Security personnel detained her, and Amnesty International reported her 'violent' arrest. This event is amid a wider trend of women opposing Iran's mandatory veiling laws, including responses from the global community following Mahsa Amini's death in 2022.
