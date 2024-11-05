Colombia's High-Flying Deal: Saab's Gripen Takes Off

Colombia is set to acquire JAS Gripen fighter jets from Swedish manufacturer Saab, according to a report from Swedish public radio SR. The report, which relies on unnamed sources, does not specify the number of aircraft to be purchased by Colombia.

Saab AB is focusing on bolstering its sales network in Latin America and has identified Colombia and Peru as prospective buyers for its Gripen fighter jets. This move comes as Saab is gearing up to produce the aircraft in Brazil, in collaboration with Embraer SA.

Despite repeated requests for further details, Saab has yet to issue an official comment on the reported purchase agreement with Colombia.

