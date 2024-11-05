Historic Appointment of Justice Khan to Pakistan's First Constitutional Bench

In a landmark decision, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan has been appointed the head of Pakistan's first-ever constitutional bench within the Supreme Court. This appointment follows a recent legislative amendment granting parliament increased influence over the selection of top judges.

The amendment led to the creation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), a body empowered to establish a constitutional bench to address pressing constitutional and political disputes. The 12-member JCP convened in Islamabad, reaching the decision by a narrow 7-5 split.

Notably, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, along with two senior judges and two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representatives, found themselves in the minority. The constitutional benches, established through an amendment to Article 191-A, are to consist of seven members, with equitable provincial representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)