Historic Appointment of Justice Khan to Pakistan's First Constitutional Bench
Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan has been named head of Pakistan's inaugural constitutional bench in the Supreme Court following a recent amendment enhancing legislators' roles in judicial appointments. The Judicial Commission of Pakistan appointed him through a 7-5 vote, marking a significant change in the nation's legal framework.
In a landmark decision, Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan has been appointed the head of Pakistan's first-ever constitutional bench within the Supreme Court. This appointment follows a recent legislative amendment granting parliament increased influence over the selection of top judges.
The amendment led to the creation of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP), a body empowered to establish a constitutional bench to address pressing constitutional and political disputes. The 12-member JCP convened in Islamabad, reaching the decision by a narrow 7-5 split.
Notably, Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, along with two senior judges and two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf representatives, found themselves in the minority. The constitutional benches, established through an amendment to Article 191-A, are to consist of seven members, with equitable provincial representation.
